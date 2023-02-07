FACS – “When You Say”
Chicago trio FACS have announced a new album, Still Life In Decay, the noise-rock group’s follow-up to 2021’s Present Tense. The album, which the band described as a “post-event review” addendum to their last one, is only six tracks, but those six tracks promise to be massive if lead single “When You Say” is any indication. Check out a video for it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Constellation”
02 “When You Say”
03 “Slogan”
04 “Class Spectre”
05 “Still Life”
06 “New Flag”
TOUR DATES:
02/12 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR
02/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
02/15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
02/16 Troy, NY @ No Fun
04/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/07 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/08 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
05/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center
05/16 Washington, DC @ DC9
05/17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
05/19 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge
05/20 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea
05/21 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
07/28 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival
Still Life In Decay is out 4/7 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.