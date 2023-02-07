Chicago trio FACS have announced a new album, Still Life In Decay, the noise-rock group’s follow-up to 2021’s Present Tense. The album, which the band described as a “post-event review” addendum to their last one, is only six tracks, but those six tracks promise to be massive if lead single “When You Say” is any indication. Check out a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Constellation”

02 “When You Say”

03 “Slogan”

04 “Class Spectre”

05 “Still Life”

06 “New Flag”

TOUR DATES:

02/12 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

02/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

02/15 Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

02/16 Troy, NY @ No Fun

04/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/07 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/08 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

05/16 Washington, DC @ DC9

05/17 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

05/19 Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge

05/20 Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

05/21 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07/28 Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival

Still Life In Decay is out 4/7 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.