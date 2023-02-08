The Philadelphia band Poison Ruïn released their self-titled debut LP in 2021. They’ve made the jump to Relapse Records for its follow-up, Härvest, which be released on April 14 and was mastered by Arthur Rizk.

“I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative,” the band’s Mac Kennedy said in some press material. “That said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics… Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it’s a peasant revolt. I’m all for protest songs, but with this band I’ve found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element.”

Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single and title track. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pinnacle Of Ecstasy”

02 “Tome Of Illusion”

03 “Torture Chamber”

04 “Härvest”

05 “Frozen Blood”

06 “Resurrection I”

07 “Resurrection II”

08 “Augur Die”

09 “Blighted Quarter”

10 “Bastard’s Dance”

11 “Slowly Through The Dark”

TOUR DATES:

03/03-05 Austin, TX @ This Is Austin Not That Great

03/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Lonely Rose

03/07 Houston, TX @ White Swan

03/08 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide

03/09 Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar

03/10 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

03/11 Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast

03/14-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows

04/18 Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp Music City

04/19 Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn

04/20 Hamburg, DE @ Komet

04/21 Leipzig, DE @ ZxRx

04/22 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

04/23 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom

04/25 Vienna, AT @ Venster99

04/26 Linz, AT @ Kapu

04/27 Zagreb, HR @ Attack!

04/28 Bologna, IT @ DEV

04/29 Parma, IT @ Splinter Club

04/30 Innsbruk, AT @ PMK

05/02 Geneve, CH @ La Makhno

05/03 Marseille, FR @ Molotov

05/04 Bilbao, ES @ El Nido

05/05 Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

05/06 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Vol

05/07 Toulouse, FR @ Le Ravelin

05/09 Bristol, UK @ Crown

05/10 Manchester, UK @ The Gulliver

05/11 Glasgow, UK @ The Old Hairdressers

05/12 Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend

05/13 London, UK @ New River Studios

05/14 Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft

05/16 Paris, FR @ Le Klub

05/17 Kortrijk, BE @ The Pits

05/18 Nijmegen, NL @ De Onderbroek

05/19 Nurnberg, DE @ Projekt 31

05/20 Dresden, DE @ Over The Edge

05/21 Weimar, DE @ Gerber 3

Härvest is out 4/14 via Relapse Records. Pre-order it here.