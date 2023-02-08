Poison Ruïn – “Härvest”
The Philadelphia band Poison Ruïn released their self-titled debut LP in 2021. They’ve made the jump to Relapse Records for its follow-up, Härvest, which be released on April 14 and was mastered by Arthur Rizk.
“I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative,” the band’s Mac Kennedy said in some press material. “That said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics… Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it’s a peasant revolt. I’m all for protest songs, but with this band I’ve found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element.”
Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single and title track. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pinnacle Of Ecstasy”
02 “Tome Of Illusion”
03 “Torture Chamber”
04 “Härvest”
05 “Frozen Blood”
06 “Resurrection I”
07 “Resurrection II”
08 “Augur Die”
09 “Blighted Quarter”
10 “Bastard’s Dance”
11 “Slowly Through The Dark”
TOUR DATES:
03/03-05 Austin, TX @ This Is Austin Not That Great
03/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Lonely Rose
03/07 Houston, TX @ White Swan
03/08 Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
03/09 Tulsa, OK @ Whittier Bar
03/10 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
03/11 Phoenix, AZ @ The Beast
03/14-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW
04/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows
04/18 Antwerp, BE @ Antwerp Music City
04/19 Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn
04/20 Hamburg, DE @ Komet
04/21 Leipzig, DE @ ZxRx
04/22 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
04/23 Prague, CZ @ Underdogs Ballroom
04/25 Vienna, AT @ Venster99
04/26 Linz, AT @ Kapu
04/27 Zagreb, HR @ Attack!
04/28 Bologna, IT @ DEV
04/29 Parma, IT @ Splinter Club
04/30 Innsbruk, AT @ PMK
05/02 Geneve, CH @ La Makhno
05/03 Marseille, FR @ Molotov
05/04 Bilbao, ES @ El Nido
05/05 Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
05/06 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Vol
05/07 Toulouse, FR @ Le Ravelin
05/09 Bristol, UK @ Crown
05/10 Manchester, UK @ The Gulliver
05/11 Glasgow, UK @ The Old Hairdressers
05/12 Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend
05/13 London, UK @ New River Studios
05/14 Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft
05/16 Paris, FR @ Le Klub
05/17 Kortrijk, BE @ The Pits
05/18 Nijmegen, NL @ De Onderbroek
05/19 Nurnberg, DE @ Projekt 31
05/20 Dresden, DE @ Over The Edge
05/21 Weimar, DE @ Gerber 3
Härvest is out 4/14 via Relapse Records. Pre-order it here.