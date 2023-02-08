Sidney Gish – “Filming School” & “MFSOTSOTR”

At shows early this year, New York indie-pop favorite and erstwhile Boston college student Sidney Gish was telling crowds she’d have a new album out in January. That didn’t happen — I’m told she’s still working on it — but in the meantime we do have two new Gish songs out today via the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Filming School” and “MFSOTSOTR” are both the kind of quirky, minimal, winsome songs Gish made her name on. The former is warm and loopy, the latter driving and full of sick riffs.

Gish’s statement:

I start lots of songs, but finish very few. Sometimes, I try to overcome this habit by skipping the “ideas” phase, and improvising a song to completion within a few hours. Both “Filming School” and “MFSOTSOTR” were created this way. “Filming School” was recorded in fall 2021 at my apartment in Brooklyn. The lyrics were freestyled while reflecting on film school, which I did not attend. In 2022, I added bass & synth to “Filming School,” as well as piano, engineered by Lily Wen at Figure 8 Studios. “MFSOTSOTR” was recorded in late summer 2019 at my old apartment on Mission Hill. The lyrics were freestyled while staring at a meme of a buff man wearing high-waisted jeans. No edits were ever made to “MFSOTSOTR.” It has haunted my hard drive for three years.

Listen to both songs below.

