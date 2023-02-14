Premature Evaluation: Caroline Polachek Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

With Chairlift, Polachek cycled through a range of stylish aesthetics, putting a rocker-friendly spin on genres like synthpop, sophisti-pop, R&B, and electronic dance music — or maybe it was a pop-minded take on post-punk, shoegaze, ambient, and anthemic indie — all the while zeroing in on the artful ideal crystallized on her 2019 solo debut. Pang had a real sense of identity, a sonic fingerprint steeped in sparkling, ecumenical ’80s synth-and-guitar hits, drawing from baroque pop and hyperpop in equal measure. Songs like the warm and playful “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” and the winterfresh epic “Ocean Of Tears” were winsome additions to the Polachek songbook. That, plus her extroverted persona and fine-tuned personal aesthetic, established her as a cult-level pop star and put her in a lineage with the likes of Björk and Kate Bush. (Polachek is the kind of person who will tweet with a straight face that she’s “endlessly fucking annoyed” about being called her generation’s Kate Bush — “I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek” — but she’s also self-aware enough that Pang had a song called “Caroline Shut Up.”)

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You builds on and subtly subverts Pang’s template. Harle, the PC Music affiliate who worked as Polachek’s main collaborator last time around, returns to co-produce 11 of 12 tracks. With rare exceptions, like Ariel Rechtshaid’s assist on the house excursion “I Believe” and Sega Bodega’s work on the clunky-but-catchy flamenco exercise “Sunset,” it’s just Polachek writing songs and bringing them to life with Harle. In cultivating a style she describes as “Tantric” — don’t worry, not because of any resemblance to the “Breakdown” butt-rockers — they aimed for a mix of the organic and electronic. The idea was to mirror Polachek’s lyrical focus on natural forces like volcanos, her way of evoking the tangle of conflicted emotions we tend to repress or oversimplify. Recording sessions in Italy reportedly stirred her connection to antiquity, amplifying the Old World vibes that sometimes echoed through Pang. Polachek’s music does not sound like Renaissance, but sometimes it reminds me of the actual Renaissance.

The electro-organic approach is more obvious in some places than others. “Blood And Butter” incorporates acoustic guitar strums and bagpipes while also kinda resembling Savage Garden’s “I Want You.” The Sade-meets-Pink-Floyd slow-drift “Butterfly Net” features “A Whiter Shade Of Pale”-style organ action. But even when Desire errs on the digital side, for an album with such a coherent vibe, it’s remarkable how many variations on the formula it fits in. “Pretty In Possible,” on which Polachek unironically sings the phrase “that is bae,” is built around a scatty vocal melody seemingly inspired by “Tom’s Diner.” The bass-blasted “Bunny Is A Rider” laces whistling into hiccuping, Timbaland-inspired future-funk. She conjures holographic Chris Isaak vibes on “Crude Drawing Of An Angel” and closes out the album with Roches-esque choral rounds on “Billions,” after swooning about “sexting sonnets under the tables.” And then there’s the one with Grimes and Dido.

“Fly To You” is one of the simplest, most understated tracks on Desire — an airy synth-smeared love song with a lightweight drum ‘n’ bass beat and crystalline acoustic guitar, something like PinkPantheress drunk on Enya and Everything But The Girl. At first it felt slight to me, more muted and wispy than I wanted from such a marquee collaboration. On subsequent listens, the track’s beauty has come into full bloom. Grimes and Dido each get simple, heartfelt verses about tenderness spiked with trepidation. Polachek’s refrain is about a lover who alters her introversion: “I fly to you/ After all the tears you’re all I need/ I fly to you/ Not just somewhere deep inside of me.” Near the end, Grimes and Polachek’s parts are gorgeously overlaid, and then Dido emerges for one last spotlight moment. Hearing these two guests thriving on such a stellar track is nourishing to the soul.

It’s pretty nice to hear Polachek killing it, too. Near the end of Chairlift’s run, I wondered whether “indie” pop acts like that could ever get over the hump to be embraced as pop music on a mainstream level. Polachek’s solo arc has rendered that question irrelevant, at least in her case. In recent years she’s brushed up with the masses via a stint opening for Dua Lipa and gone viral on TikTok, neither of which landed her on the radio or the Hot 100. In the big picture, the lack of a true commercial breakthrough hasn’t mattered. The cult of Caroline is devoted. This album reminds us why.