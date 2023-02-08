Phoebe Bridgers Leads “Fuck Margaret Court” Chant In Melbourne

That new Apple TV+ show Shrinking has a scene in which Jason Segel rides a bike, sobbing, while listening to “I Know The End,” repeatedly shouting, “Fuck you, Phoebe Bridgers!” The profane outburst is speaking Bridgers’ language; she’s been known to let some impassioned fuck-yous fly, often with help from a few thousand of her closest friends. Last summer at Glastonbury, Bridgers led a “Fuck the Supreme Court!” chant in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade. And now she’s turned her ire toward an anti-gay tennis player.

Bridgers played a show last night at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena. The venue is named for the Australian tennis great Margaret Court, who has in later years become a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage. “So, Margaret Court,” Bridgers told the crowd at one point. “Fuck that stupid-ass, dumbass bitch. Fuck that stupid cunt. Change your name!” After leading a rousing cheer of “Fuck Margaret Court!” she continued, “I think hate is undervalued. I think it’s like a fucking weird, white supremacist idea that hate is bad, or something? You know what I mean? It’s like hate is like what moves things throughout history. I hate that stupid bitch! Hate is like how you protect yourself. What, are you never supposed to be angry, ever?”

Watch footage below.