OK Cool – “normal c”

New Music February 9, 2023 12:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

OK Cool – “normal c”

New Music February 9, 2023 12:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Bridget Stiebris and Haley Blomquist are OK Cool, a Chicago-based indie band with a new EP on the way. It’s called fawn, and it blows through eight songs in 17 minutes. Lead single “normal c,” out today with a video by Justin Sheehan and Brian Garbrecht of Roadhouse Productions, is full of snaking riffs and fiery vocals, and on first listen it strikes me as quite good.

Stiebris shared this statement:

“I wrote this song about the heaviness I sometimes feel about being out in public, and the eventual conclusion that sometimes I can just accept that feeling without digging into the underlying meaning, or feeling like it’s something that needs fixing.”

Watch the “normal c” video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “333”
02 “normal c”
03 “4 what???”
04 “nissanweekends”
05 “mud”
06 “whiplash”
07 “treat me nice”
08 “soaked in”

The fawn EP is out 4/28 on Take A Hike.

Kennedy Cottrell

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steve Albini Explains Why He Hates Steely Dan

3 days ago 0

Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak Dead At 49

2 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Hicks’ “Do I Make You Proud”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Claims He’s “Coming Around To The Belief” That Capitol Is Intentionally Sabotaging His New Album

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest