After releasing a Black Star reunion album that lots of people never heard because it exists behind a podcast network’s paywall, Talib Kweli is preparing to release his next big sequel the same way.

Kweli has teamed with Madlib on Liberation 2, a follow-up to their 2006 collab Liberation, due out next month. As with Black Star’s No Fear Of Time, Liberation 2 will be released exclusively on Luminary, the network that also hosts Kweli’s podcast People’s Party and The Midnight Miracle, the pod he hosts with Yasiin Bey and Dave Chappelle.

You can, however, hear the new album’s lead single beyond Luminary’s borders. A meditation on American racism, “After These Messages” features a guest spot from Amani, and you can watch its Chino Chase-directed video below.

Liberation 2 is out 3/6.

