Yesterday was the NBA trade deadline, and a weird season got even weirder. The Brooklyn Nets’ owner, apparently acting out of frustration and pettiness, shipped his two superstars out of town and called it a day on the whole superteam thing. Russell Westbrook is now, finally, a man without a country. Various general managers threw all their future second-round picks on the table. A bunch of random players got sent to a bunch of random places. It seems like a great day for the Hold Steady, veteran rock poets of chaos, to release a new song called “Sixers.”

Next month, the Hold Steady will release their new album The Price Of Progress, and we’ve already posted first single “Sideways Skull.” Today, they’ve shared the midtempo jam “Sixers,” which starts out like this: “She got a sixer from the store down the street/ Stayed up watching basketball replays/ There’s a reason that she can’t go to sleep/ It’s got nothing to do with LeBron James.”

“Sixers,” as you’ve probably already figured out, is not about basketball. Instead, it’s a story-song about a person who has some problems and who tries to find some connection with a rando who lives in her apartment building. Listen to it below.

Listen to "Sixers"! This song had it’s origins back in the pandemic. I was staying in a building that housed a lot of young professionals & I came up with a story about two of them trying to make a connection. In the end, they find it’s just not there. https://t.co/RC8Xzw8KaY pic.twitter.com/ZF8lKnavc9 — The Hold Steady (@theholdsteady) February 10, 2023

The Price Of Progress is out 3/31 on the Hold Steady’s own Positive Jams label.