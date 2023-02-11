You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert

Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.

Posting to the their Instagram, the band writes that tickets will go on sale “Sunday 6pm EST” if you follow their bio link. The “one night reunion” will feature the band’s 2009-2012 era lineup and setlist as well. Check out the announcement below.