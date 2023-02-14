Orange County duo Double Wish play psych/shoegaze/krautrock-ish music in the vein of DIIV, Launder, Dummy, et al, though their cited influences include the Roches, George Clanton, Pond, STRFKR, Third Eye Blind, Korn, and King Gizzard. Double Wish’s debut EP Light Split Sparkle is coming in March, and its new single “Know It All” is out today following the recent release of “Sugary Plum.” A word from the band’s Adam Sabolick on today’s new track:

This is a song about dopamine and self-acceptance. It’s about not criticizing where you derive pleasure and desire from, even if it induces an amount of self-harm. It’s about knowing how you may be scarred from past experiences, but by accepting these experiences, being able to embrace who you are without shame.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Know It All”

02 “Sugary Plum”

03 “Fever Dream”

04 “Meadows”

05 “Blue Dream Baby”

06 “Spend (You Got Spent)”

Light Split Sparkle is out 3/10 via Hit The North.