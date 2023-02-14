Double Wish – “Know It All”

Lauryn Alvarez

New Music February 14, 2023 10:50 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Double Wish – “Know It All”

Lauryn Alvarez

New Music February 14, 2023 10:50 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Orange County duo Double Wish play psych/shoegaze/krautrock-ish music in the vein of DIIV, Launder, Dummy, et al, though their cited influences include the Roches, George Clanton, Pond, STRFKR, Third Eye Blind, Korn, and King Gizzard. Double Wish’s debut EP Light Split Sparkle is coming in March, and its new single “Know It All” is out today following the recent release of “Sugary Plum.” A word from the band’s Adam Sabolick on today’s new track:

This is a song about dopamine and self-acceptance. It’s about not criticizing where you derive pleasure and desire from, even if it induces an amount of self-harm. It’s about knowing how you may be scarred from past experiences, but by accepting these experiences, being able to embrace who you are without shame.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Know It All”
02 “Sugary Plum”
03 “Fever Dream”
04 “Meadows”
05 “Blue Dream Baby”
06 “Spend (You Got Spent)”

Light Split Sparkle is out 3/10 via Hit The North.

Lauryn Alvarez

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest