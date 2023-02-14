Pharrell Williams Succeeding Virgil Abloh As Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director

The late designer Virgil Abloh, who was the men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton at the time of his death in 2021, maintained close ties to the music industry during his lifetime, including a stint as Kanye West’s creative director. Louis Vuitton’s replacement for Abloh comes directly from that world: The fashion brand announced today that none other than Pharrell Williams has been hired as Men’s Creative Director. Pharrell has a history of fashion ventures dating back two decades and has collaborated with Louis Vuitton before.

The company’s statement:

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell Williams as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.” – Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO.