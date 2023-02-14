Watch Post Malone Hotbox Someone’s Car On Impactical Jokers

Post Malone has a guest spot in a new episode of the long-running hidden-camera reality show Impractical Jokers. In a clip from the episode, Posty poses as an auto service worker who hotboxes an angry and incredulous customer’s car, then meekly offering Febreze as a solution for the gigantic clouds of marijuana smoke inside the vehicle. The guys pulling the strings behind the scenes are deeply amused at the prank. Maybe you will be too? Watch below.

🚨 Watch an exclusive preview of @PostMalone appearance on ‘Impractical Jokers’! — Full episode on Feb 16, 10 pm on truTV or TBS. pic.twitter.com/aibiWzosHT — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) February 14, 2023

Posty really looks the part, eh? The full episode airs this Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10PM on truTV or TBS.