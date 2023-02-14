Watch Post Malone Hotbox Someone’s Car On Impactical Jokers

News February 14, 2023 3:26 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Post Malone Hotbox Someone’s Car On Impactical Jokers

News February 14, 2023 3:26 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Post Malone has a guest spot in a new episode of the long-running hidden-camera reality show Impractical Jokers. In a clip from the episode, Posty poses as an auto service worker who hotboxes an angry and incredulous customer’s car, then meekly offering Febreze as a solution for the gigantic clouds of marijuana smoke inside the vehicle. The guys pulling the strings behind the scenes are deeply amused at the prank. Maybe you will be too? Watch below.

Posty really looks the part, eh? The full episode airs this Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10PM on truTV or TBS.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest