Island Of Love – “Grow” & “Blues 2000”

New Music February 14, 2023 4:14 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Island Of Love – “Grow” & “Blues 2000”

New Music February 14, 2023 4:14 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Island Of Love are the first band signed to Third Man Records London. As the story goes, the London rock trio was the first act besides Jack White himself to play Third Man’s new London venue the Blue Basement, and the label signed them during the first cigarette break after their set. A self-titled album is coming in May, and today they’ve shared a pair of tracks from it.

“Grow” and “Blues 2000” appear consecutively on the album, and they’ve been combined together into one music video. “Grow” segues from straight-up Dinosaur Jr. worship into a whoa-oh situation that sounds more Malkmus than Mascis. The short, sweet “Blues 2000” steers the sludge feast somewhere closer to the ever-popular grunge/shoegaze mishmash zone while continuing to shred like J. Is this stuff original? Absolutely not. But get a load of these wheels! No need to reinvent.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Big Whale”
02 “Fed Rock”
03 “Grow”
04 “Blues 2000”
05 “Sweet Loaf”
06 “I’ve Got The Secret”
07 “Losing Streak”
08 “Weekend At Clive’s”
09 “Charles”
10 “Never Understand”
11 “It Was All OK Forever”

Island Of Love is out 5/12 on Third Man.

Cole Flynn-Quirke

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest