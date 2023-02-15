SUGAREGG, the Bully album from summer 2020, found Alicia Bognanno taking her rocket-fueled garage rock to dynamic new heights. Today she’s back with a new standalone single, billed as a precursor to a new album coming later this year. “Lose You” boasts a marquee guest: Bognanno’s fellow Nashville indie-rock superstar Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy. It meets in the midpoint between the two bands’ aesthetics, trading out Bully’s usual rapid-speed intensity for an ambling ’90s alt-rock vibes while holding onto the raw power. It might be the most purely catchy Bully song to date.

Bognanno says:

When “Lose You” came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy. Writing “Lose You” was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.

Listen below.

<a href="https://bullythemusic.bandcamp.com/track/lose-you-feat-soccer-mommy">Lose You (feat. Soccer Mommy) by Bully and Soccer Mommy</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA

05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

^ w The Breeders

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand