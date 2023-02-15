Piano man Ben Folds has announced his first album since his 2015 orchestral collaboration with NYC classical sextet yMusic, So There. Recorded in East Nashville and co-produced by Folds and Joe Pisapia, What Matters Most will be out in June. It also features appearances by dodie, Tall Heights, and Ruby Amanfu. Its lead single is a keys-stacked tune called “Winslow Gardens,” which you can hear below.

Opening up about What Matters Most, Folds says: “There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record. Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

He adds: “I come from the vinyl era, and this perhaps more than any record I’ve made is a true album. There’s a very specific sequence and arc to each side, all building up to this almost surreal positive finale, and that structure was really important to me. More than anything, I wanted to make an album that was generous, that was useful. I want you to finish this record with something you didn’t have when you started.”

Listen to “Winslow Gardens” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “But Wait, There’s More”

02 “Clouds With Ellipses” (Feat. dodie)

03 “Exhausting Lover”

04 “Fragile”

05 “Kristine From The 7th Grade”

06 “Back To Anonymous”

07 “Winslow Gardens”

08 “Paddleboat”

09 “What Matters Most”

10 “Moments” (Feat. Tall Heights)

TOUR DATES:

03/24 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at The Confluence

03/25 – Viroqua, WI @ The Historic Temple Theatre

03/26 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Theatre

03/28 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

03/29 – Urbana, IL @ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

04/21 – Tallahassee, FL @ Capital City Amphitheatre *

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall *

04/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Hall *

04/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

04/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts *

04/29 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

04/30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

05/30 – Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall*

06/13 – New London, CT @ Garden Arts Center

06/14 – Lowell, MA @ Memorial Auditorium

06/16 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Mainstage Theater

06/17 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

06/18 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

06/20 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

06/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/23 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

06/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock the Ruins at The Vogue Outdoors

06/25 – Detroit, MI @ Motor City Casino

06/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/30 – Onamia, MN @ Casino Mill Lacs

07/01 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

07/22 – Columbus, OH @ Bicentennial Stage at the Columbus Commons *

08/02 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Park City, Utah @ TBA *

08/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

08/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

08/11 – Salina, KS @ The Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

08/13 – Arvada, CO @ TBA

08/15 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center

08/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

08/19 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/06-07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall *

10/20-21 – Dallas, TX @ Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center *

11/08 – Bath, United Kingdom @ The Forum

11/09 – Brighton, United Kingdom @ Brighton Dome

11/10 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Symphony Hall

11/12 – Oxford, United Kingdom @ New Theatre

11/13 – London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall

11/15 – Gateshead, United Kingdom @ Sage Gateshead

11/16 – York, United Kingdom @ Grand Opera House

11/17 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo

11/18 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Usher Hall

11/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix

11/23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

11/26 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kurhaus

11/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TrivoliVredenburg – Grote Zaal

11/30 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

12/01 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

12/02 – Dudelange, Luxembourg @ Opderschemlz

12/04 – Essen, Germany @ Lichtburg

* Orchestra dates

What Matters Most is out 6/2 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.