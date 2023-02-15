When I first spoke to Mediocre — aka Piper Torrison and Keely Martin — last year for their Band To Watch profile, the duo were in a state of flux. Newly signed to Dangerbird Records, the Los Angeles-born childhood friends were writing music from opposite coasts with eventual plans to move to New York City. Well, one year later Torrison and Martin are now living in Boston and have plans to release a new EP: To Know You’re Screwed, which was produced by Joe Reinhart of Hop Along and Algernon Cadwallader at Dangerbird Studio in LA. Today, they’re sharing its lead single: the wry, power-chord rocker “To Know You’re Screwed Is To Know A Lot,” which comes with a self-directed video.

“We wanted to capture the chaotic and futile experience of running away from your own mess – literally and figuratively,” the band says of the track. “Sometimes the awareness of being screwed is comforting, but sometimes ignorance is bliss.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “To Know You’re Screwed Is To Know A Lot”

02 “Pop Song Baby”

03 “Wash The Paint”

04 “Tiny Toad”

05 “Together Together”

TOUR DATES:

4/17 – Boston, MA @ The Silhouette Lounge

The To Know You’re Screwed EP is out 4/7 via Dangerbird Records. Pre-order it here.