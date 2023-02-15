“A leading purveyor of experimental Celtic music,” Brighde Chaimbeul is a Scottish bagpipe player, and I have to say, if Wikipedia is to be believed, she comes from what may be the coolest family ever. Her older sisters Màiri and Steaphanaidh are harpists, her father Aonghas Phàdraig Caimbeul is a writer and broadcaster, and her mother Liondsaidh Chaimbeul is a sculptor. True family goals. Anyway, Chaimbeul released her debut album, The Reeling in 2019 and she’s performed at events such as Celtic Colours in Nova Scotia, Glasgow’s Celtic Connections, and the annual bagpiping event Piping Live. Today, she is releasing a new single called “I Am Disposed Of Mirth,” and it features saxophone virtuoso Colin Stetson.

“I Am Disposed Of Mirth” is set to appear on Chaimbeul’s second album, Carry Them With Us, arriving April 14. Full title “Tha Fonn Gun Bhi Trom: I Am Disposed Of Mirth” is a true collaboration, according to Chaimbeul, who says “[Stetson’s] style and breathing fit with the pipes.” She adds, “There are times it sounds as if something’s going on,” Chaimbeul agrees, “but it was all organic.”

Carry Them With Us is out 4/14 via GLITTERBEAT.