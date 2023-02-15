Mississippi synt-punk freaks MSPAINT, a Stereogum Band To Watch, are less than a month away from releasing their full-length debut Post-American, and people are amped for this one. MSPAINT are a weird, experimental band with a whole lot of ideas, but they’re also tough and physical enough to catch on within hardcore circles, which are not exactly famous for embracing weird, experimental bands. The band’s new single is a nice example of what this band does so well.

We’ve already posted MSPAINT’s Post-American tracks “Acid” and the Militarie Gun collab “Delete It.” Their latest is “Titan Of Hope,” a wild song about straying from the path and conjuring alchemy. Bandleader Deedee yells over blistering drums and blissed-out keyboards, and the result is strange and catchy and exhilarating. In director Derek Rathbun’s video, MSPAINT play while someone gets all tangled up in wires. Check it out below.

Post-American is out 3/10 on Convulse. Pre-order it here.