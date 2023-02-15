T-Pain Announces Covers Album Featuring Takes On Black Sabbath, Journey, Chris Stapleton, & More

Alert! Alert! A T-Pain covers album is on the way! It’s called On Top Of The Covers! And look at that packshot! A covers album called On Top Of The Covers needs a good cover, and this one does not disappoint.

Almost a decade on from the Tiny Desk Concert that proved he’s perfectly capable of singing without Auto-Tune, our man Faheem is back with a new way to remind us of his talent and splendor. Out St. Patrick’s Day, On Top Of The Covers borders on EP length, but the material is enticing, with T-Pain taking on hits by Sam Cooke, Journey, Dr. Hook, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Frank Sinatra (with featured guest NandoSTL, naturally), and Black Sabbath.

T-Pain’s statement:

This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.

What songs would you expect to appear on a T-Pain covers album, though? Is that even a concept you’ve ever considered? T-Pain Sings Akon? T-Pain will feature this material plus some of his own classics at a pair of Los Angeles release shows March 17 and 18 at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood, billed as An Intimate Evening With T-Pain. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10AM PT.

TRACKLIST:

1 “A Change Is Gonna Come”

2 “Don’t Stop Believin'”

3 “Sharing The Night Together”

4 “Stay With Me”

5 “Tennessee Whiskey”

6 “That’s Life” (Feat. NandoSTL)

7 “War Pigs”

On Top Of The Covers is out 3/17, which happens to be the exact day we’ll publish our Number Ones column on “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’).”