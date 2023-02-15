In recent years, former Bay Area indie rock super-producer John Vanderslice has moved to LA, gotten way into psychedelic drugs, and started releasing electronic music. His new album CRYSTALS 3.0 — named after a method of synthesizing pure LSD — sees him funneling those experiences back into the artisanal indie-pop singer-songwriter fare he made his name on. Lead single “Crystals 26” is short and sweet, speckling Vanderslice’s guitar and unmistakable voice with traces of harsh noise. His backyard studio is many miles away from Tiny Telephone, but from the sounds of these 81 seconds, not spiritually that far. It’s good to hear him singing again.

TRACKLIST:

01 “CRYSTAL 9”

02 “CRYSTAL 19 Puzzle Dust”

03 “Crystals 26”

04 “video tape cleaner”

05 “Crystals 31”

06 “CRAYSTALS 10”

07 “CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!)”

08 “Crsytals 29”

09 “11.22.1983”

10 “CRYSTALS 13”

11 “Crystals 20”

12 “video cassette recorder”

13 “CRYTSALS 15 (77)”

CRYSTALS 3.0 is out 4/14.