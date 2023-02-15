John Vanderslice – “Crystals 26”

New Music February 15, 2023 4:04 PM By Chris DeVille
0

John Vanderslice – “Crystals 26”

New Music February 15, 2023 4:04 PM By Chris DeVille
0

In recent years, former Bay Area indie rock super-producer John Vanderslice has moved to LA, gotten way into psychedelic drugs, and started releasing electronic music. His new album CRYSTALS 3.0 — named after a method of synthesizing pure LSD — sees him funneling those experiences back into the artisanal indie-pop singer-songwriter fare he made his name on. Lead single “Crystals 26” is short and sweet, speckling Vanderslice’s guitar and unmistakable voice with traces of harsh noise. His backyard studio is many miles away from Tiny Telephone, but from the sounds of these 81 seconds, not spiritually that far. It’s good to hear him singing again.

TRACKLIST:
01 “CRYSTAL 9”
02 “CRYSTAL 19 Puzzle Dust”
03 “Crystals 26”
04 “video tape cleaner”
05 “Crystals 31”
06 “CRAYSTALS 10”
07 “CRYSTALS 15 (DIE!)”
08 “Crsytals 29”
09 “11.22.1983”
10 “CRYSTALS 13”
11 “Crystals 20”
12 “video cassette recorder”
13 “CRYTSALS 15 (77)”

CRYSTALS 3.0 is out 4/14.

Maria Brand

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

3 days ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest