We haven’t heard from Deb Never in a year and a half, but she’s back today with a new single. “Momentary Sweetheart” taps into the poppier side of ’90s rock nostalgia, with gargantuan power chords on the chorus and an even bigger hook. The loud-quiet-loud post-grunge action is a slightly different sound than I’m used to hearing from Never, but it’s working here. Listen below.