February 16, 2023
0

New Music February 16, 2023 8:42 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

British spoken-word artist/rapper/poet/novelist/playwright and Mercury Prize nominee Kae Tempest has announced a new, Record Store Day-exclusive EP, Nice Idea. Produced by Dan Carey, the EP follows Tempest’s collab with Kojey Radical, “Move (Rework),” and their 2022 album The Line Is A Curve. Out today the EP’s title track along with an official video, shot in Southeast London and made by their childhood friend Kwake Bass.

“This is a song about wanting to stay in bed all day with the person you’re in love with,” Tempest says of the track. “Imagine you could just shut the whole world out and enjoy each other. Nice idea.”

Listen to and watch “Nice Idea” below.

The Nice Idea EP will be out 4/22 aka Record Store Day 2023.

