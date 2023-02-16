Cory Hanson – “Housefly”

New Music February 16, 2023 1:16 PM By Chris DeVille
Wand leader Cory Hanson’s new solo album is called Western Cum. If the title does not strike you as appealing, get a, um, load of the guitar action on lead single “Housefly,” which is indeed orgasmic. We’re talking spicy country-rock licks, a big “Interstate Love Song” highway-cruiser riff, a Jim O’Rourke-esque sparkling six-string symphony on the bridge? Friends, “Housefly” is fly as hell. Hop on the craziest horse you can find and watch Sean McAnulty’s video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Wings”
02 “Housefly”
03 “Persuasion Architecture”
04 “Horsebait Sabotage”
05 “Ghost Ship”
06 “Twins”
07 “Driving Through Heaven”
08 “Motion Sickness”

The Western Cum rollout will climax on 6/23 via Drag City.

