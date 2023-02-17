Neil Young has teamed with three members of his on-off backing band Crazy Horse on a new folk-rock album, under a name that hearkens back to CSNY. The newly minted old friends Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young will release All Roads Lead Home at the end of March. It contains 10 tracks, with songs written by all four members: Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot, Nils Lofgren, and Neil Young. The album started as a pandemic project for Molina, Talbot, and Lofgren, with Young joining later. His lone writing credit here is a live solo version of “Song Of the Seasons” from the 2021 Crazy Horse album BARN, which apparently came together concurrently with this project.

Our first preview of All Roads Lead Home is the shuffling, Lofgren-led “You Will Never Know,” out today. It’s quite nice, and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rain” (Billy Talbot)

02 “You Will Never Know” (Nils Lofgren)

03 “It’s Magical” (Ralph Molina)

04 “Song Of The Seasons” (Neil Young)

05 “Cherish” (Billy Talbot)

06 “Fill My Cup” (Nils Lofgren)

07 “Look Through The Eyes Of Your Heart” (Ralph Molina)

08 “The Hunter” (Billy Talbot)

09 “Go With Me” (Nils Lofgren)

10 “Just For You” (Ralph Molina)

All Roads Lead Home is out 3/31 on Reprise.