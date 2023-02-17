LA garage-punks FIDLAR shared a bunch of songs last year, all of them billed as singles from an upcoming EP. That EP is finally coming out on St. Patrick’s Day, when it will be the band’s first release in four years. Among the six tracks on That’s Life are those late 2022 tracks “FSU,” “Sand On The Beach,” and “Taste The Money,” as well as today’s new single “Centipede,” the project’s Pixies-esque opening number. Watch director Ryan Baxley’s video for the song below, and note the 100 gecs namecheck.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Centipede”

02 “On Drugs”

03 “Sand On The Beach”

04 “FSU”

05 “Taste The Money”

06 “That’s Life”

That’s Life is out 3/17.