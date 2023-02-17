FIDLAR – “Centipede”

New Music February 17, 2023 12:09 AM By Chris DeVille
0

FIDLAR – “Centipede”

New Music February 17, 2023 12:09 AM By Chris DeVille
0

LA garage-punks FIDLAR shared a bunch of songs last year, all of them billed as singles from an upcoming EP. That EP is finally coming out on St. Patrick’s Day, when it will be the band’s first release in four years. Among the six tracks on That’s Life are those late 2022 tracks “FSU,” “Sand On The Beach,” and “Taste The Money,” as well as today’s new single “Centipede,” the project’s Pixies-esque opening number. Watch director Ryan Baxley’s video for the song below, and note the 100 gecs namecheck.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Centipede”
02 “On Drugs”
03 “Sand On The Beach”
04 “FSU”
05 “Taste The Money”
06 “That’s Life”

That’s Life is out 3/17.

Alice Baxley

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

3 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest