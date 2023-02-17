The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Lana Del Rey - "A&W"

Lana’s got bars. I know this, but sometimes it takes a song that breaks out of her familiar molds to remind me. Or maybe it combines everything she’s ever done into something new. However you construct it, “A&W” is unorthodox LDR; her epics have sprawled like this before, particularly in her profusely worshipped Norman Fucking Rockwell! era, but going from piano balladry that edges up against Radiohead to digital minimalism that plays like a sequel to Lorde’s “Royals”? It feels audacious even within the Del Rey canon.



The title stands for “American Whore,” as expressed in the song’s central lyric. “It’s not about havin’ someone to love me anymore,” Del Rey sings, bleary and dispassionate. “No, this is the experience of bein’ an American whore.” As ever, it’s doomed all-American trash and glamour as a Rorschach blot, self-evidently iconic fare that doubles as an interpretive feast. In the beginning, she declares, “I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine/ I haven’t seen my mother in a long, long time.” By the end, the mood has lightened slightly, even if circumstances still seem grim: “Your mom called/ I told her that you’re fuckin’ up big time” Along the way there are detours through shadows, a schoolyard chant, and the realization that Lana and Jack are back in their stylish, apocalyptic bag. —Chris