Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit have announced a new album, Weathervanes, which will be released in June. Isbell wrote and produced the album himself. “There is something about boundaries on this record,” he said in a statement. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

On Monday, Isbell’s label Southeastern Records posted a video narrated by ESPN’s Wright Thompson which teased Isbell’s “latest collection of grown-up songs: songs about adult love, about change, about the danger of nostalgia and the interrogation of myths, about cruelty and regret and redemption … life and death songs, played for and by grown-ass people.” It’ll be Isbell’s first album of original songs since 2020’s Reunions.

Today, Isbell has shared the album’s first single, “Death Wish,” which has a punchy chorus in: “Did you ever love a woman with a death wish?/ Something in her eyes, like flippin’ of a light switch/ Everybody dies, but you got to find a reason to carry on.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death Wish”

02 “King Of Oklahoma”

03 “Strawberry Woman”

04 “Middle Of The Morning”

05 “Save The World”

06 “If You Insist”

07 “Cast Iron Skillet”

08 “When We Were Close”

09 “Volunteer”

10 “Vestavia Hills”

11 “White Beretta”

12 “This Ain’t It”

13 “Miles”

TOUR DATES:

03/01 Calgary, AB / Jack Singer Concert Hall *

03/02 Edmonton, AB / Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

03/04 Kelowna, BC / Kelowna Community Theatre *

03/05 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03/06 Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

03/08 Boise, ID @ Morrison Center +

03/09 Jackson Hole, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts +

03/10 Bozeman, MT @ The Elm +

03/11 Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater +

03/12 Rapid City, SD @ The Monument Fine Arts Theatre +

03/14 Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +

03/15 Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre +

04/05 Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre (with Allison Russell)

04/06 Melbourne, AUS @ Palais Theatre (with Allison Russell)

04/08 Tyagarah, NSW @ Bluesfest **

04/22 Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush: Seascape Beach Resort **

04/28 Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

04/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

04/30 Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Music Festival **

05/02 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater ^

05/03 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

05/04 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

05/06 Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre ^

05/07 Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall ^

05/09 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

05/11 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^

05/12 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^

05/13 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater ^

05/14 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^

06/15 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live (with Adeem The Artist)

06/16 Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia **

06/18 Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival **

06/22 LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheatre ~

06/23 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ~

06/24 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company ~

06/25 Ann Arbor, MI @ A2SF **

06/29 Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater %

06/30 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival **

07/01 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

07/02 Canby, OR @ Clackamas County Fairgrounds %

07/04 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %

07/05 Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo %

07/06 Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox %

07/09 Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater %

07/11 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre %

07/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre %

07/15 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

07/16 Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas %

07/26 Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park ~

07/27 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~

07/28 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre ~

07/31 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ~

08/01 New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey ~

08/02 Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap ~

08/04 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~

08/05 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater ~

08/08 Richmond, VA @ Brown’s Island ~

08/09 Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center ~

08/12 St Augustine, FL@ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

08/13 North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues &

*w/ Kathleen Edwards

+ An Evening With

^ w/ Amythyst Kiah

# w/ Angel Olsen

% w/ Deer Tick

~ w/ S.G. Goodman

& ​​w/ The Baseball Project

**Festival date

Weathervanes is out 6/9 via Southeastern Records / Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.