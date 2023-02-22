Longrunning Minneapolis duo Atmosphere (aka rapper Slug and producer Ant) are announcing a new album — So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously — the follow-up to 2021’s WORD?. Arriving in May, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously features 20 tracks of what a press release calls the band’s “most personal work to date.”

The album also features guest appearances from Sa-Roc, Murkage Dave, Shepard Albertson, Bat Flower, and cover art by Michael Alan Alien. Along with the news is a lead single, “Okay,” which Slug calls “a gentle reminder that you are gonna be okay. I have no idea how you’ll manage, but I fully believe in you.”

“Okay” also has a music video directed by Marmo Films, plus guest appearances from actor Taryn Manning, rappers Murs & Chino XL, pro wrestler “Platinum” Max Caster, and more. Watch “Okay” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Okay”

02 “Eventide” (Feat. Shepard Albertson)

03 “Sterling”

04 “Dotted Lines”

05 “In My Head”

06 “Crop Circles”

07 “Portrait”

08 “It Happened Last Morning”

09 “Thanxiety”

10 “September Fools’ Day”

11 “Talk Talk” (Feat. Bat Flower)

12 “Watercolors”

13 “Holding My Breath”

14 “Still Life” (Feat. Murkage Dave)

15 “After Tears” (Feat. Sa-Roc)

16 “Positive Space”

17 “Bigger Pictures”

18 “Truth & Nail”

19 “Sculpting With Fire”

20 “Alright (Okay Reprise)”

TOUR DATES:

05/11 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

05/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Hole44

05/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

05/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan

05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

05/25 – Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots

06/16 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out 5/5 via Rhymesayers Entertainment.