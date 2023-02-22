For the past few years, the Southern California rapper Maxo — not Maxo Kream, the other guy — has been building up a name in the world of warm, woozy, organic indie-rap. Just last week, Maxo released his single “Free!” and announced plans to release his new album Even God Has A Sense Of Humor on his 28th birthday. That’s today. Happy birthday, Maxo.

On first listen, Even God Has A Sense Of Humor fits with the hazy, insular rap style that Maxo has been employing since we first met him. (Maxo is a past Earl Sweatshirt collaborator, and Earl is a clear influence.) But the new album is a little sharper and more focused than past Maxo releases, and Maxo’s voice is a little tougher and more grizzled. This is headphones rap music, and if you’re in a properly contemplative place, it sounds pretty great.

Even God Has A Sense Of Humor has appearances from peers like Pink Siifu, Liv.e, and keiyaA, and it’s got production from people like Madlib, Karriem Riggins, Beat Butcha, and Lance Skiiiwalker, among others. Mount Siifu’s Dom Maker serves as executive producer. Stream the album below.

anyone that I appreciate enough to break my time with know how real this life has got , In the midst of creating . Tumultuous times . So much to say not a lot of words tho . What keeps me breathing is purpose . I hope this album is the answer to questions u may have — Maxo (@rundatbacc) February 21, 2023

Even God Has A Sense Of Humor is out now on Def Jam.