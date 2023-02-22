Earlier this month, the North Carolina songwriter and poet Caroline White announced a new Infinity Crush album, sestinas, her follow-up to 2019’s excellent Virtual Heaven. She shared “demolition derby” from it at the time, and today she’s back with two more tracks. “hymn” is a sinewy, more filled-out take on a song that originally appeared on a 2019 compilation, while “myth” is despairing and immersive. Both are off-kilter and lovely, and you can should them put below.

And here’s “demolition derby”:

sestinas is out 3/11.