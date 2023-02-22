Infinity Crush – “hymn” & “myth”

New Music February 22, 2023 11:42 AM By James Rettig
0

Infinity Crush – “hymn” & “myth”

New Music February 22, 2023 11:42 AM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this month, the North Carolina songwriter and poet Caroline White announced a new Infinity Crush album, sestinas, her follow-up to 2019’s excellent Virtual Heaven. She shared “demolition derby” from it at the time, and today she’s back with two more tracks. “hymn” is a sinewy, more filled-out take on a song that originally appeared on a 2019 compilation, while “myth” is despairing and immersive. Both are off-kilter and lovely, and you can should them put below.

And here’s “demolition derby”:

sestinas is out 3/11.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 day ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

2 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

20 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

2 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest