Public Opinion – “Heaven Sent” & “Dry Clean Only”

Right now, we’re in an extremely fun little mini-boom of bands from the hardcore scene coming up with their own ragged but extremely catchy takes on ’90s alt-rock. Denver’s Public Opinion deserve to be right there in that conversation, alongside Drug Church and Angel Du$t and Spiritual Cramp and especially Militarie Gun. Public Opinion, whose name is not especially easy to Google, have been releasing music since 2020, and they just followed last year’s Modern Convenience EP — which was produced by Militarie Gun leader Ian Shelton — with a really good two-song single.

Public Opinion started out as a solo project for Denver-via-Seattle musician Kevin Hart — not that one — before expanding to a full band. Their two new songs definitely sound like a roomful of musicians at work. “Heaven Sent” and “Dry Clean Only” are both energetic, triumphant rockers that combine hardcore aesthetics with anthemic garage-rock hooks. The band recorded both songs with God’s Hate/Deadbody member Taylor Young, who typically produces heavier bands but who clearly knows how to record something this poppy, too. Check out both songs below.

The “Heaven Sent” b/w “Dry Clean Only” single is out now on Convulse Records, a Denver label that has definitely reached “you need to check out everything this label puts out” status.