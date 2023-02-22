Stream Andrew Mbaruk And Rhys Langston’s New Project Affect Theory And The Text​-​To​-​Speech Grandiloquence

Last fall, we named the Los Angeles rap eccentric Rhys Langston an Artist To Watch after his full-length Grapefruit Radio. Today, Langston has released another new project, Affect Theory And The Text​-​to​-​Speech Grandiloquence, a collaboration with the Vancouver avant-garde poet Andrew Mbaruk. Mbaruk provides the words while Langston wrote the music. The album includes contributions from Something Something Brax, Jouquin Fox, and Old Grape God. Check it out below.

Affect Theory And The Text​-​to​-​Speech Grandiloquence is out now via Langston’s Black Market Poetry.

