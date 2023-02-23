Susanne Sundfør – “alyosha” & “leikara ljóð”

New Music February 22, 2023 7:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Norwegian artist and Röyksopp go-to Susanne Sundfør has not technically released a full-length album since 2017’s Music For People In Trouble. Looks like that might be about to change, though. Sundfør has just shared two new songs — “alyosha” and “leikara ljóð.” They’re set to appear on a brand-new project, Blómi, out in April via Bella Union/Warner. The first track, “alyosha,” is more of an ethereal ballad, while “leikara ljóð” is propelled forward by gospel-inspired hand clapping and layered harmonized chants.

Check both songs out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Orð vǫlu”
02 “Ashera’s Song”
03 “Blómi”
04 “Rūnā”
05 “Fare Thee Well”
06 “Leikara ljóð”
07 “Alyosha”
08 “Ṣānnu yārru lī”
09 “Náttsǫngr”
10 “Orð hjartans”

Blómi is out 4/28 via Bella Union/Warner.

