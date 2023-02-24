01

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - "Death Wish"

Jason Isbell is now a famous country-rock dad, but the man has seen some things and been through some things, and you can still hear that on a song like “Death Wish.” The first single from Isbell and his band’s forthcoming album is about being in love with someone who’s depressed and addicted, but it’s also about the appeal of oblivion — about trying to help someone through to the other side while still understanding why that person is drawn to the void. The 400 Unit makes a majestically clangy minor-key racket while Isbell, his voice raw and desperate, howls about taking a whole lot of medicine to feel like a little kid. When the song reaches its raging climax, it’s positively operatic. Sometimes, nothing feels better than a song about feeling so bad. —Tom