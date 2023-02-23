Lil Wayne has shared a new single, “Kant Nobody,” which was produced by Swizz Beatz. “That’s my brother first of all,” Wayne said in a new interview with Apple Music. “That’s the way we work, we got a billion bangers and just pick one to put out whenever we feel like it.”

The feature from the late DMX comes courtesy of a sample from the rapper’s 1998 debut It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, and Wayne makes a hook out of acquiring it and the producer behind the track: “Swizzy gave me a head-banger, a neck-snapper/ All I need is a beat with a DMX sample.”

Wayne is gearing up to release Tha Carter 6, presumably sometime this year. “I can’t believe we’re at Carter 6,” he said in that same Apple interview. “My fans know I give my all. Go listen to my last feature and know it’s gonna be a thousand times better than that.”

Listen below.

“Kant Nobody” is out now.