Last year, the Band To Watch Feeble Little Horse signed to Saddle Creek, who reissued their debut album, Hayday, originally released in 2021. Today, the four-piece are announcing their second full-length album, Girl With Fish, which will be released in June. “Anything that makes us laugh or puts a smile on our faces, we usually end up keeping in the songs,” Jake Kelley said in some press materials; “Every track on this album had a super unique writing process,” Sebastian Kinsler added. “No two songs were written the same way from start to finish.” They’re sharing lead single “Tin Man” from it now — check out a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Freak”

02 “Tin Man”

03 “Steamroller”

04 “Heaven”

05 “Paces”

06 “Sweet”

07 “Slide”

08 “Healing”

09 “Pocket”

10 “Station”

11 “Heavy Water”

TOUR DATES:

06/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

06/25 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

06/29 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/30 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

07/02 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

07/05 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

07/06 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

07/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

07/12 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Girl With Fish is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.