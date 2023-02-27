Feeble Little Horse – “Tin Man”
Last year, the Band To Watch Feeble Little Horse signed to Saddle Creek, who reissued their debut album, Hayday, originally released in 2021. Today, the four-piece are announcing their second full-length album, Girl With Fish, which will be released in June. “Anything that makes us laugh or puts a smile on our faces, we usually end up keeping in the songs,” Jake Kelley said in some press materials; “Every track on this album had a super unique writing process,” Sebastian Kinsler added. “No two songs were written the same way from start to finish.” They’re sharing lead single “Tin Man” from it now — check out a video for it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Freak”
02 “Tin Man”
03 “Steamroller”
04 “Heaven”
05 “Paces”
06 “Sweet”
07 “Slide”
08 “Healing”
09 “Pocket”
10 “Station”
11 “Heavy Water”
TOUR DATES:
06/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
06/25 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
06/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
06/29 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/30 Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
07/02 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
07/05 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
07/06 Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
07/08 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop
07/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
07/10 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
07/12 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Girl With Fish is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.