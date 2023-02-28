Lomelda has launched her own label. The artist born Hannah Read is back today with her first single for her newly founded Double Yolk Record House. “Scaredy’s World” nudges her emotionally charged, guitar-powered indie-pop slightly into the realm of the hyperreal with an assist from fellow Texan More Eaze, aka Mari Maurice.

Read has this to say about it:

How do I say what Scaredy means to me? Scaredy demands that her song be sung with conviction. Scaredy wants the stereo maxed. Scaredy chooses rot over forever. She pulls me out of my half life and shows me my death so that the squirmings of hope will stir in my gut again. I let my soul come out my mouth, as inspired by my best friend, my sweet Scaredy, for all my remaining days.

A word from Maurice:

It’s been such a dream to make music with Hannah Read over the last few years. The more we’ve worked together, the more I’ve truly felt that we are often trying to say the same things in our music but in different ways/with different tools. “Scaredy’s World” is somewhat of a literal manifestation of this as I wrote words/sang with Hannah’s own processed glossolalia and felt our voices and our ideas merging into one. To me this song captures so much of the simultaneous wonder and fear that comes with being alive and I feel touched that I get to sing about and experience much of that with Hannah and Lomelda.

And here’s Read again, this time about Double Yolk:

I started this thing called Double Yolk Record House to shelter my experiments in making and sharing music. Double Yolk currently functions as a small and simple artist favored record label, but it will one day also be a real life house and serve many functions to support a common musicful life outside the usual cycles and mindsets of the rock star industry.

Hear “Scaredy’s World” below, where you can also find Lomelda’s tour dates with the Magnetic Fields and Death Cab For Cutie.

TOUR DATES:

03/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theatre *

03/23 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theatre *

03/24 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

03/25 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre *

03/27 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery *

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ City Winery *

03/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club *

03/31 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

04/01 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

04/03 – Montgomery, NY @ City Winery *

05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

06/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre +

06/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater +

06/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater +

06/10 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre +

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino +

06/16 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre +

06/17 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

* supporting The Magnetic Fields

+ supporting Death Cab For Cutie

“Scaredy’s World” is out now on Double Yolk Record House.