The bugged-out experimental rock band Water From Your Eyes are following up Structure (one of 2021’s best albums) with a new full-length later this year called Everyone’s Crushed, their first for Matador Records. Today, the duo — made up of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos — are sharing the itchy and infectious lead single “Barley.”

“‘Barley’ is a rhythmic sound collage experiment drawing from modern classical, classic rock, and dance music,” they said in a statement. “The lyrics suggest repeated futile attempts at attaining the unattainable and allude to Sting and Sonic Youth. The video mirrors these concepts in scope, texture, and variety – juxtaposing feelings of entrapment and late stage capitalism against the sense of freedom inherent to the vast American landscape. Despite all this heady bullshit the song is, at its core, fun.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Structure”

02 “Barley”

03 “Out There”

04 “Open”

05 “Everyone’s Crushed”

06 “True Life”

07 “Remember Not My Name”

08 “14”

09 “Buy My Product”

Everyone’s Crushed is out 5/26 via Matador. Pre-order it here.