Dorthia Cottrell, the leader of the metal band Windhead, released her eponymous debut solo album back in 2015, and now she’s ready to follow it up with another solo venture. Today, Cottrell has announced her new album Death Folk Country, which will be out in April.

“This album to me is about painting a picture of a place where my heart lives,” she said in a statement. “The title Death Folk Country is partly me describing a genre that fits the sound – but it’s also meant to be taken as a Naming, a coronation of the world inside me. Death Folk Country is the music and also the land where the music takes place, and the two have always been inextricable from each other.”

Watch a harrowing video for lead single “Family Annihilator” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Death Is The Punishment For Love”

02 “Harvester”

03 “Black Canyon”

04 “Family Annihilator”

05 “Effigy At The Gate Of Ur”

06 “Midnight Boy”

07 “Hell In My Water”

08 “Take Up Serpents”

09 “For Alicia”

10 “Eat What I Kill”

11 “Death Is Reward For Love”

Death Folk Country is out 4/21 via Relapse Records.