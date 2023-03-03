“This is the first record I ever made as a person who gets depressed,” Katie Crutchfield said a couple years ago, as she prepared to play through Cerulean Salt in full for a pandemic-era livestream. The Alabama-born musician had been writing and performing for nearly a decade in and around Birmingham before releasing her sophomore album as Waxahatchee, but Cerulean Salt was the first album that she made away from her hometown. “All of these songs are about my childhood and teen years,” she added a little later on. “And I feel like I’m just now realizing that I was really homesick when I wrote this.”

Though she was only in her early twenties when Cerulean Salt came out, the album does not feel like the work of a novice. Crutchfield channeled the isolation of being young and missing someplace familiar into songs that are raw and bone-deep weary, confident in their sparse execution. There’s nothing complicated about Waxahatchee’s music here — it’s rudimentary, skeletal, but its unassuming nature elevates it. It almost sounds like an album your friend down the street could have made, if your friend down the street happened to be a genius-level songwriter. Cerulean Salt still comes across like a secret, an intimacy forged between singer and listener.

Crutchfield formed her first band while she was still in high school with her twin sister Allison; after a few years, they started the ramshackle cult favorite pop-punk band P.S. Eliot, which disbanded around the same time that Crutchfield put out her first solo album, American Weekend, a collection of crackling acoustic songs self-recorded in a week while holed up in her parent’s cabin on Waxahatchee Creek during a snowstorm. When American Weekend was released at the beginning of 2012, it took a few months to catch on, but by the time Cerulean Salt came out — 10 years ago this Sunday — people were paying attention to what Crutchfield would do next.

After she recorded American Weekend, Crutchfield moved to Brooklyn and then to Philadelphia. Cerulean Salt was recorded in the basement of a Philadelphia house where she lived at the time with her sister and a couple of bandmates. The album, though utilizing a full band this time around, still feels hushed and immediate — the drums are muted, the guitars whisper and creak. It beefs up Crutchfield’s songs just enough to feel transformative, while staying true to the bare bones of those earliest Waxahatchee recordings: confessional folk songs decked out in slightly scuzzier packaging.

A few years ago when I made a list of the best Waxahatchee songs (an unenviable task), I had a hard time picking which Cerulean Salt songs to include — not only because they’re all excellent, but because they complement each other so well, gain power from their proximity to one another. Outside of the tracks that diverge from the sonic template — the careening rush of “Coast To Coast,” the scraping immediacy of “You’re Damaged” — the songs bleed together, muddy and elliptical compositions that are tantalizing in their brevity. The melodies are unassuming but sticky; the hooks mainly come from how Crutchfield phrases something, a syllable pulled out a beat too long or a gutting line that gets lodged in your head.