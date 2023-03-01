Annie Blackman – “Ash”

New Music March 1, 2023 10:37 AM By James Rettig

Annie Blackman – “Ash”

New Music March 1, 2023 10:37 AM By James Rettig

Throughout 2021 and into 2022, the New Jersey-born singer-songwriter Annie Blackman released a long string of singles that culminated in her proper debut album, All Of It, though she’s been putting out songs online since high school. Today, Blackman is announcing a new EP, Bug, which will be out in April, and she’s sharing the first song from it, “Ash,” a loping and gliding folk song that was produced by Evan Rasch and recorded in the studio of San Fermin’s Allen Tate. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Ash”
02 “The Well”
03 “Attitude”
04 “Need Me”
05 “Bug”

The Bug EP is out 4/28 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

1 week ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 week ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 week ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 week ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest