Throughout 2021 and into 2022, the New Jersey-born singer-songwriter Annie Blackman released a long string of singles that culminated in her proper debut album, All Of It, though she’s been putting out songs online since high school. Today, Blackman is announcing a new EP, Bug, which will be out in April, and she’s sharing the first song from it, “Ash,” a loping and gliding folk song that was produced by Evan Rasch and recorded in the studio of San Fermin’s Allen Tate. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ash”

02 “The Well”

03 “Attitude”

04 “Need Me”

05 “Bug”

The Bug EP is out 4/28 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.