Nick Drake is being honored with a new covers tribute album, The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake, which will be out in July. Contributors include Liz Phair, Feist, Philip Selway, Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves, Let’s Eat Grandma, Ben Harper, John Parish & Aldous Harding, Christian Lee Hutson, Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret, Mike Lindsay & Guy Garvey, John Grant, and more.

The project was conceived by Cally Callomon, the manager of Nick Drake’s estate, and Jeremy Lascelles, the co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and the CEO of Chrysalis Records. “Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists – that they ignore the original recording of Nick’s, and reinvent the song in their own unique style,” Lascelles said in a statement, continuing:

It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick’s music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for – they had made the song their own.

First up is a cover from Fontaines D.C. of Drake’s “Cello Song.” Check it out alongside the album artwork and full tracklist below.