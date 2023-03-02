Hollywood star Ann-Margret has announced her first new album in over a decade, Born To Be Wild, which will be released in April. It’ll include contributions from Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Paul Shaffer, Pat Boone, Mickey Gilley, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more, all helping out with covers of songs from the ’50s and ’60s. Today, she’s sharing her version of the Everly Brothers’ “Bye Bye Love,” which she sang with the Who’s Pete Townshend and the country musician T.G. Sheppard.

“Being offered an opportunity to work with Ann-Margret, especially on an Everly Brothers song, was just too romantic to pass,” Townshend said in a statement. “Ann-Margret’s work on the Tommy movie back in 1974 (when she was most certainly not old enough to pretend to be Roger Daltrey’s mother) was a joy from beginning to end. Her sonorous voice, her Scandinavian beauty, her sense of humour, her stamina and her strength all shone through.”

“I am very honored and proud to have had this opportunity to record Born To Be Wild for Brian Perera’s Cleopatra Records,” Ann-Margret shared in her own statement. “What fun I had, and then to find all of the great artists that lent their support for this project. Reading the quote from my dear friend Pete Townshend brought back such great memories. Thank you all – Brian, Tim, Ken, Adam, Jurgen, Shore Fire, and everyone involved.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Rock Around The Clock” (Feat. Joe Perry & Jim McCarty)

02 “Bye Bye Love” (Feat. Pete Townshend & T.G. Sheppard)

03 “Son Of A Preacher Man” (Feat. Steve Cropper & Brian Auger)

04 “Earth Angel” (Feat. The Oak Ridge Boys & Harvey Mandel)

05 “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” (Feat. Robben Ford & Chip Z’Nuff)

06 “The Great Pretender” (Feat. Paul Shaffer, Danny B. Harvey, & Adam Hamilton)

07 “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Feat. Cliff Richard & Rick Braun)

08 “Born To Be Wild” (Feat. The Fuzztones)

09 “Splish Splash” (Feat. Mickey Gilley, Linda Gail Lewis, & The Rockats)

10 “Somebody’s In My Orchard” (Feat. Don Randi)

11 “Teach Me Tonight” (Feat. Pat Boone, Rick Wakeman, & Damiano Della Torre)

12 “Volare” (Feat. Lee Rocker & Slim Jim Phantom)

13 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (Feat. Sonny Landreth)

Born To Be Wild is out 4/14 via Cleopatra Records.