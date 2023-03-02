Earlier this year, Sparks announced that they had signed to Island Records after nearly five decades away from the label for a new full-length called The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, which will be released on May 26. The brothers Ron and Russell Mael described said the album is “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career,” and today they’re ready to offer up the album’s lead single and title track. Listen below.

Cate Blanchett stars in the track’s official music video, which will premiere tomorrow at noon ET. “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte,” the pair explained in a statement. “Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte”

02 “Veronica Lake”

03 “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is”

04 “Escalator”

05 “The Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight”

06 “You Were Meant For Me”

07 “Not That Well-Defined”

08 “We Go Dancing”

09 “When You Leave”

10 “Take Me For A Ride”

11 “It’s Sunny Today”

12 “A Love Story”

13 “It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way”

14 “Gee, That Was Fun”

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte is out 5/26 via Island Records.