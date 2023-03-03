Way back in October 2013, when Brooklyn rock band the So So Glos were touring with Conor Oberst’s punk band Desaparecidos, Oberst came out on stage to sing “Island Ridin'” with his openers at Cleveland’s House Of Blues. They repeated the collab at the DIY space Shea Stadium in Brooklyn in 2015. Now the Bright Eyes leader is guesting on a very different So So Glos single.

Whereas “Island Ridin'” is a raucous howl-along rock song, “Everywhere Is War,” the new So So Glos song with Oberst, is a minimalist digital pop song more in line with Oberst’s Digital Ash In A Digital Urn. There’s a spaciousness to it that reminds me of Spoon’s Kill The Moonlight, but with house piano and Auto-Tune and an indie-pop affect. It’s quite catchy, it’s just not what I was expecting — especially from a song called “Everywhere Is War.”

Below, hear “Everywhere Is War” and watch footage of those old onstage collabs.