The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Conway The Machine - "Super Bowl" (Feat. Juicy J & Sauce Walka)

Conway The Machine is late. Presumably he wanted to release “Super Bowl” in time for the actual Super Bowl, which took place 12 days before the song actually dropped. The good news for the former Griselda pillar is that “Super Bowl” is so hot that it might still be sizzling in February 2024. A lot of that has to do with the regally booming trap beat cooked up by Juicy J and Crazy Mike, the team that previously gave us such gems as “Hot Girl Summer.” Any competent rapper would sound invincible on this track.



But also, Conway and Sauce Walka and Juicy J are far beyond competent. Conway locks into his rugged, drawling flow, spitting one of those refrains that hits like a hook even without melody: “Big 40, n****, play with me/ Feelin’ like I won the AFC/ Bulletproof truck, to get from A to B/ I’m really what you n****s claim to be.” Walka brings the requisite livewire chaos to the song, name-checking elite white boy Cooper Kupp and his soon-to-be former Rams teammate Jalen Ramsey. (No love for his hometown Texans, but he does work Houston into his verse: “I’m from the home of the queen, that’s Beyoncé/ But I done seen Destiny’s Child die from gunplay.” Spare a bar for Dameon Pierce next time!) And then there’s Juicy, invoking a famous New England Patriots scandal and sounding as smooth and reliable as Tom Brady himself. On second thought, with rapping this good, who needs a killer beat? —Chris