Watch Don Toliver Bring Out Justin Bieber, James Blake, & Kali Uchis At Rolling Loud

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

News March 5, 2023 10:04 AM By James Rettig

Last night, Don Toliver performed at the California edition of Rolling Loud and brought out some special guests. Justin Bieber, fresh off his Justice world tour cancelation, came out to do their recent collab “Landing Strip.” James Blake also got on stage to do his feature on “Let Her Go.” And Kali Uchis, who has been dating Toliver for a couple years, performed their team-up “4 Me” live for the first time. Check out some video below.

