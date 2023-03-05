Parannoul, Asian Glow, awakebutstillinbed, & More Contribute To Home Is Where Tribute Compilation
Two years ago today, the Florida band Home Is Where released their debut album I Became Birds, which landed on our list of the Best Albums Of 2021. Today, they’ve shared a tribute compilation featuring reimaginings of all six of its tracks by artists like Parannoul, Asian Glow, and awakebutstillinbed — a cool crew! we share the same insects: an i became birds tribute compilation also includes contributions from STOMACH BOOK, lobsterfight, and Heccra. Check it out below.
we share the same insects: an i became birds tribute compilation is out now.