Parannoul, Asian Glow, awakebutstillinbed, & More Contribute To Home Is Where Tribute Compilation

New Music March 5, 2023 10:24 AM By James Rettig

Two years ago today, the Florida band Home Is Where released their debut album I Became Birds, which landed on our list of the Best Albums Of 2021. Today, they’ve shared a tribute compilation featuring reimaginings of all six of its tracks by artists like Parannoul, Asian Glow, and awakebutstillinbed — a cool crew! we share the same insects: an i became birds tribute compilation also includes contributions from STOMACH BOOK, lobsterfight, and Heccra. Check it out below.

we share the same insects: an i became birds tribute compilation is out now.

