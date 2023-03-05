This past week, the fashion line Heaven By Marc Jacobs launched a new capsule collaboration with Deftones and the streetwear brand Stray Rats. Items featured in the collection included Deftones-branded shirts, bracelets, pins, earrings, and other various apparel, and a $30 Around The Fur CD that’s already sold out.

Events surrounding the collection were a pop-up museum in Los Angeles and a last-minute Deftones show in New York City, which took place at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg on Thursday night. At that show, Deftones performed a number of live rarities — “Feiticeira,” “Elite,” and “What Happened To You?,” all for the first time since 2018, and “Mascara,” which they hadn’t performed since 2015.

Watch some videos from the show below.