Malaysian screamo masters Piet Onthel have a quick and furious new song out. “Joanna Fuchs” tops out at 45 seconds, and you can buy it for $666. It’s one of those d-beat ragers that sounds like a tank rolling down a mountain at dangerous speeds, full of explosives and maniacal energy. On Bandcamp, the band writes:

1 OUT OF 4

4X4 = 2023

release soon

So presumably more singles are on the way. In the meantime, let this one Fuch you up.